A man is accused of violating a domestic abuse no contact order and pinning a woman against a wall and hitting her, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Marquis Devion Nunn, 28, of St. Cloud faces two felony counts of domestic assault and one felony count of violating a no-contact order.

Law enforcement officers were sent May 20 to a report of a domestic assault and domestic abuse no-contact order violation.

A man at the residence said he heard some arguing in the hallway around 10:30 a.m. and he came out and saw Nunn pinning the woman against the wall and holding her hands behind her back. The man also reported seeing Nunn strike the woman with his elbow, hitting the back of her head and neck area. The man stated Nunn struck the woman two to three times then ended up downstairs where he heard more arguing. He said Nunn left the residence on a bicycle.

The officer eventually contacted the woman who said there was no altercation. She stated Nunn was at the residence earlier and the argument was verbal.

Nunn has a 2017 domestic abuse no-contact order violation conviction and a 2021 domestic assault conviction in Stearns County.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man accused of violating no-contact order, abuse