St. Cloud man arrested after police say he strangled a woman

A St. Cloud man has been arrested following a report of a domestic assault in progress.

Bayron Jose Ceville Hernandez, 21, faces one felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation and two misdemeanor domestic assault charges.

According to a Stearns County criminal complaint, police were dispatched after a verbal altercation occurred between Hernandez and the female victim. After the victim called 911, Hernandez allegedly began choking her. He reportedly stopped when another person came to the scene and sprayed an unidentified substance on Hernandez's face.

When an officer came to the scene, she observed where Hernandez allegedly choked the victim.

Hernandez is expected to make an omnibus hearing on January 20, 2023.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man arrested strangling a woman