ST. JOSEPH ― A St. Cloud man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly assaulting a woman in St. Joseph on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Trayvon Laval Buffman, 25, is charged with two counts of felony domestic assault.

A woman approached a police officer Sunday to report a domestic assault. She said Buffman spit on her, placed his hands around her neck and pushed her down, according to court records. Buffman also allegedly verbally assaulted her.

Buffman was previously convicted of two misdemeanor domestic assault charges in Stearns County in 2018. Buffman was booked into Stearns County Jail Thursday and has his first court appearance scheduled for Friday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man charged with assaulting woman in St. Joseph