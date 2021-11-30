ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man has been charged with choking a woman and fleeing police last week, according to a criminal complaint filed in Benton County court.

Eric Lester Mattson, 41, faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge, two misdemeanor domestic assault charges and a misdemeanor charge for fleeing a police officer on foot.

According to the complaint against him, St. Cloud police were dispatched to a domestic assault in progress around 11 a.m. Saturday at a residence on the 500 block of Sixth Avenue NE in St. Cloud. A woman reported she had been choked by a man.

Upon arrival, the woman told police the man had just fled the residence with a shotgun. Police observed she had fresh blood on her face, the complaint said.

The woman told police Mattson was hungover and became enraged and threw a half open beer can at the door she was standing behind. He also threw a TV down the stairs, the complaint said.

He then charged at the woman and put her in a bear hug around her neck, squeezing her face into his chest and causing her to not be able to breathe, the complaint said.

The woman said she was afraid Mattson was going to hurt her and told another woman in the house to call the police. The other woman said she saw Mattson throw the beer can and the TV, the complaint said.

Police located Mattson near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street NE and when he was told he was under arrest, Mattson fled the scene on foot, running to the fairgrounds, the complaint said.

During the foot chase police deployed a taser but it did not hit Mattson, police said. He was ultimately apprehended but no shotgun was found, the complaint said.

Mattson was held in Benton County jail. His initial appearance was Monday and his next court appearance is Dec. 22.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man charged with choking woman, fleeing police