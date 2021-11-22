ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man has been charged with strangling a woman and burning her wrist with jewelry pliers he heated up with a lighter, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Seth Richard Wallin, 29, faces three felony domestic assault charges.

According to the complaint against him, a woman arrived at the St. Cloud Police Department around 12:30 a.m. Friday to report that Wallin assaulted her Thursday.

She told police the two were arguing when Wallin pressed his forearm around her neck, making it difficult for her to breathe, the complaint said.

The woman said Wallin also took jewelry pliers, heated the metal up with a lighter, then burned her on her wrist.

Police reported the woman had visible injuries on her neck and wrist consistent with her report. The woman told police Wallin strangled her and slapped her face multiple times before this incident.

Willin was taken to Stearns County jail and had a court appearance Monday.

He was previously convicted of terroristic threats in Stearns County and was also convicted of violating a no-contact order in 2014.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man charged with choking, burning woman with jewelry pliers