ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man has been charged with strangling a woman and interfering with a 911 call, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Vinneo De'Aries Cotten, 18, faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge and a gross misdemeanor charge for interfering with an emergency telephone call.

According to the complaint against him, police were dispatched to a St. Cloud residence after receiving a 911 call with an open line around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Officers observed a woman at the scene had red marks on her face and neck. She told police Cotten slapped her and struck her face while driving earlier in the day, and when they returned to the residence later he began yelling and spitting at her.

The woman said Cotten also choked her with both hands and she lost her ability to breathe. She said she tried using Siri to call 911, and said Cotten tackled her and took her phone when he heard her making the call.

Cotten's first court appearance was Monday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man charged with choking woman, interfering with 911 call