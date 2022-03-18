St. Cloud man charged with criminal sexual conduct, suspected of sexually assaulting minor

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man is suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.

Jacob Jeaquan Young, 25, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, a police officer was investigating a child pornography case when he learned Young had had intercourse with a 14-year-old in August 2021. The child told police it was her in a video with Young.

Because Young is more than 10 years older than the child, a mistake about the child's age or consent are not a defense, the complaint said.

Young was arrested in March and said he did not know the child. He is a registered sex offender and on probation for electronic solicitation of a minor.

Young has an initial court appearance scheduled for March 28.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man suspected of sexually assaulting minor