ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years old, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Cayden Orlin Kohnen, 19, faces the felony charge.

According to the complaint against him, a woman reported her child missing after she ran away from their home earlier this month. The child came home before the deputy's arrival.

An investigator with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force followed up with the child on Friday, according to the complaint. Kohnen also spoke with the CMHTTF investigator and admitted to having sexual intercourse with the child, despite knowing it was illegal, the complaint said.

Last June, another investigation was done when it was reported Kohnen was having sexual relations with the child, and another investigator told Kohnen someone has to be 16 years old before they could consent to a sexual relationship.

According to the criminal complaint, various search warrants will be executed in the future and additional charges may be added once the investigation is complete.

Kohnen had a court date scheduled Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man charged for criminal sexual conduct with a minor