ST. CLOUD ― A St. Cloud man is charged with three felonies after investigators with the Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force uncovered methamphetamine and cocaine at his residence Thursday, according to criminal complaints filed in Stearns County court.

James Michael Latzke, 41, faces first-degree, second-degree and third-degree felony drug charges.

According to police, Latzke sold an undercover investigator a total of 23.3 grams of meth on July 25 and Aug. 12.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at Latzke's residence as part of an ongoing investigation into his sale of controlled substances and recovered 25 grams of meth, 12 grams of cocaine, an action rifle, THC cartridges, THC gummies, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Latzke was booked in the Stearns County Jail and had a court appearance Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man charged with meth, cocaine possession