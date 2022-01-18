ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man faces two felony charges after he was pulled over with a backpack containing suspected methamphetamine earlier this month, according to a criminal complaint filed in Benton County court.

Marvin Gene Motten Sr., 53, is charged with controlled substance crime in the second and third degree.

According to the complaint against him, around midnight on Jan. 3 a St. Cloud Police officer pulled a vehicle over after discovering the vehicle was flagged because it was sold to an individual who had a felony warrant out for his arrest in Stearns County and whose driving privileges were revoked.

The driver, Motten, admitted knowing about the warrant and was ordered out of the vehicle and placed under arrest, the complaint said.

A digital scale containing a white residue was found on Motten's person and a search on the vehicle was performed, the complaint said.

The officer found about $1,100 in cash and a backpack that contained a large amount of drug paraphernalia and a large plastic baggie that contained about 44.7 grams of meth.

Motten was booked in Benton County jail on Jan. 4 and he had his initial appearance Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man charged with meth possession