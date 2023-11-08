St. Cloud man charged with murder in Oct. 22 shooting

Nov. 7—ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of Antonio Carl Harris Jr. on Oct. 22 in St. Cloud.

Deionte Jaewon Parker, 26, was arrested on Oct. 27 on an unrelated probation violation, according to a St. Cloud police news release issued Tuesday, Nov. 7. He has been in custody at the Stearns County Jail since that time.

Parker is charged with second-degree murder with intent, felon in possession of a firearm, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the release.

Police say that Parker shot the victim,

Harris, 34, of Buffalo,

during an altercation at a party Oct. 22 in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South, according to the news release.

Harris died at the scene, according to police.

Two other victims, a 52-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were treated at CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for gunshot wounds and released.

Last week, investigators asked that any video related to this incident be shared with the police department. They urged anyone with video or information to call 320-251-1200 or upload the video to

stcloudcophouse@gmail.com

or anonymously via

www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation, according to the release.