ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man has been charged with a felony first-degree drug crime after police found more than 60 pounds of marijuana in his home, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

According to the complaint against Giovanny Gonzalo Valverde, 28, investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department Gun Unit executed a search warrant at a St. Cloud apartment Tuesday after receiving a tip Valverde was in possession of wholesale quantities of marijuana.

Inside his apartment investigators found two handguns and $4,000 in cash, the complaint said.

Investigators also found 56 vacuum sealed bags and 30 small plastic bags of marijuana, in addition to packaging materials consistent with distributing marijuana.

In total police found 27.22 kilograms of marijuana, or about 60 pounds, in the apartment, the complaint said.

Valverde was held in Stearns County jail and had a court appearance Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man charged with possessing over 60 lbs of marijuana