ST. CLOUD ― A St. Cloud man faces four felony domestic assault charges for allegedly pushing and hitting a woman in a St. Cloud park and parking lot last month, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

According to the compliant, a woman told police 31-year-old James Stewart III pushed her down and attempted to take a child. The St. Cloud Police Department responded around 3 p.m. on July 7 to a report of domestic assault at a hotel and a park.

The woman said Stewart became angry and twice grabbed a child out of her arms then pushed her, causing her to fall backwards. A witness observed the altercation in the hotel parking lot and surveillance video also corroborated the woman's statement.

Stewart had a first appearance July 8 and his next court date was scheduled for Thursday.

Stewart was previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in Dakota County in 2013 and convicted of gross misdemeanor domestic assault in Dakota County in 2016.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man charged with pushing, hitting woman