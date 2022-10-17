A St. Cloud man is charged with sexually abusing child for six years, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Jairo Missael Fernandez Sorto, 38, is charged with three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The child disclosed their abuse to a teacher and was later interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center, according to the criminal complaint.

Fernandez Sorto was booked into the Stearns County Jail on Thursday. He has a court date for Thursday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man charged for sexually abusing a minor