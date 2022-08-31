A St. Cloud man is accused of assaulting and strangling a woman, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Timothy Lee Jr., 21, faces one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.

About 2:47 a.m. Monday, Waite Park police were dispatched to a report of an assault in progress at an apartment with the sound of a child crying. A woman said Lee choked her for nearly seven seconds and punched her four times, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Lee told police "he might have struck her in the face" after she allegedly "started to throw things in the living room."

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man charged with strangulation, domestic assault