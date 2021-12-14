ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man faces two felony first-degree charges of driving while impaired in June after he was previously convicted of DWI four times, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County court.

Benjamin Joseph Chandler, 43, faces a felony charge of refusing to submit to a blood or urine test as required by a search warrant, a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and a gross misdemeanor of driving after his license was cancelled due to harm for public safety.

According to the complaint against him, a Wright County deputy on patrol in Monticello on June 20 saw a car without license plates and an inoperable high brake lamp.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and the driver failed the field sobriety tests. He was taken to Wright County Jail.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety records show Chandler was convicted of DWI in March 2019, December 2018, March 2015 and December 2014.

Chandler's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 23.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man charged with two first-degree DWIs