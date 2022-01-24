St. Cloud man dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Cloud man was shot and killed Thursday in Minneapolis.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office, St. Cloud resident Mahamed Hassan Mahamud, 27, died late Thursday in a shooting on 15th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The death is considered a homicide; Mahamud died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

The St. Cloud Times has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for more information.

