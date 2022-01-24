St. Cloud man dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

Times staff report

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Cloud man was shot and killed Thursday in Minneapolis.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office, St. Cloud resident Mahamed Hassan Mahamud, 27, died late Thursday in a shooting on 15th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The death is considered a homicide; Mahamud died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

The St. Cloud Times has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for more information.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man killed in Minneapolis on Thursday night

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories