St. Cloud man dies after falling from window

The St. Cloud Police Department said a 33-year-old man has died after falling from his window.

The police were called to his apartment building in north St. Cloud on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the officers located the man, a resident of the complex, laying just outside the back side of the building.

A review of building surveillance confirmed the man was alone in his apartment just prior to falling from his window, multiple stories, to the ground where he was located, police said.

Foul play is not suspected. The victim's identification is being withheld pending an autopsy and notification of family.

Officers are on scene of a non-suspicious death investigation of an adult male in the 10 Block of 4th Ave. N. This did NOT involve any type of shooting as FALSELY reported in social media circles. More info will be released tomorrow. — SCPD (@StCloudPDMN) December 14, 2022

On Tuesday, SCPD posted on Twitter the incident was not a shooting as had been shared falsely across social media.

