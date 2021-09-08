St. Cloud man pleads not guilty to animal cruelty, sexual assault charges

A 22-year-old St. Cloud man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges for reportedly raping a woman in October and slitting a dog's throat a few months before.

Joseph S. Vogel entered the pleas after being found competent to stand trial in Stearns County District Court. Judge Laura Moehrle will oversee pretrial hearings for both criminal cases in November, and a jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 3 for the criminal sexual conduct case.

A criminal complaint filed in October 2020 outlines a woman's report that Vogel pinned her to a bed and raped her earlier that month. Vogel was charged with one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and the state has filed a notice of intent to seek aggravated sentencing.

According to separate court documents, St. Cloud officers found a dog with its throat slashed in a ditch on the south side of St. Cloud in August 2020. The person who found the dog told police they had seen a Facebook post from a woman who said Vogel had cut her dog's throat after she gave him the dog, which was named Athena.

Vogel told police "he slashed Athena's throat with a butcher knife because she had killed two cats," documents state.

In that case, Vogel was charged with one felony count of mistreatment of animals with an additional statute for torture or cruelty to a pet resulting in death or great bodily harm.

Vogel's attorney, Jason Schellack of Autism Advocacy & Law Center in Minneapolis, declined to comment on the cases.

