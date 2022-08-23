St. Cloud man sentenced to prison for pointing a gun, involvement in separate shooting at a Willmar party

Aug. 23—WILLMAR

— A St. Cloud man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in a shooting Aug. 7, 2021, in Willmar, and for putting a gun to a man's head in a separate incident earlier on the same day.

Gerome Anthony Patino, 21, was sentenced Aug. 4 in Kandiyohi County District Court on felony charges of second-degree assault for pointing the gun and threats of violence related to the shooting at a Willmar residence after he and another man were asked to leave.

Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced Patino to 36 months in prison on the second-degree assault charge, and 21 months in prison on the threats of violence charge, with time to be served concurrently.

Patino had originally been charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and terroristic threats. The burglary charge was amended to threats of violence, and the felony count of terroristic threats was dismissed.

Patino was given credit for 351 days of time already served in the Kandiyohi County Jail, and will serve the remainder of his time at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

Under Minnesota law, offenders are required to serve at least two-thirds of a sentence in custody and may be allowed to serve the remaining time on supervised release. According to the state Department of Corrections website, his expected release date from prison is Aug. 21, 2023.

Another man is charged in connection with the same incidents. Jomar Luis Saenz, 22, of Willmar, is charged with multiple felonies including second-degree attempted murder, burglary, assault and terroristic threats.

Saenz appeared Monday for a contested omnibus hearing in Kandiyohi County District Court and pleaded not guilty to all counts against him.

Saenz has been held in the Kandiyohi County Jail since Aug. 15, 2021. He is scheduled to next appear in court Sept. 28 for a settlement conference.

According to the criminal complaint, Saenz and Patino arrived Aug. 7, 2021, to a gathering at a southeast Willmar residence.

After Saenz and Patino were asked to leave, there was a verbal argument. Saenz is then alleged to have shot a man "point-blank" with a small-caliber handgun.

The wounded man's wife told law enforcement that the couple's kids were sleeping upstairs at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Earlier that night, both Saenz and the Patino are on video inside West Side Liquor in Willmar talking to two customers, and Patino put a gun to one person's head.