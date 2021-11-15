St. Cloud man suspected of multiple assaults, choking and threatening woman

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man is suspected of multiple assaults over the course of two days.

Timothy Herbert Hightower, 31, is charged with two felony counts of threats of violence and five felony counts of domestic assault, one by strangulation.

According to criminal complaints filed in Stearns County District Court, on Nov. 9, a woman reported to the police multiple assaults that happened on Nov. 8 and 9. She told police that on Nov. 8, Hightower choked. He also told her he'd kill her, the woman told police. When she tried to yell for help, he covered her mouth and told her to be quiet, the complaint said.

At the time she reported the assault, her neck was bruised, the complaint said.

The woman also told police that the next day, Nov. 9, she and Hightower were waiting in her car when he grabbed her by the neck. He told her he could kill her, she told police. According to the complaint, the woman got out of the car and tried to walk to the COP House.

The complaint said there was video surveillance in which officers could see the woman get out of the car and try to walk away while Hightower "was grabbing (her) guiding her back to the car."

Hightower was previously convicted of two misdemeanor domestic assaults, one in 2012 and one in 2017, both in Illinois.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man suspected of multiple assaults, choking woman