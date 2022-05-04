A St. Cloud man is suspected of pointing a BB gun at the head of another man.

Saadik Hassan Mohamed, 19, has been charged with one felony count of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree assault.

According to a complaint filed in Benton County District Court, about 2:07 a.m. Sunday police went to a home in the 100 block of East St. Germain St. in response to a gun complaint. Officers spoke with a man who said he'd been with friends when Mohamed hit him in the back of the head with what the man thought was a pistol, and then pointed it at his head. He told officers his friends were able to wrestle Mohamed to the ground and take the gun away. They discovered it was a BB gun.

The man told police Mohamed was inside a car parked outside the home. Police spoke to Mohamed, who told police he had come because of "issues" with the man and that he brought the BB gun to scare the man.

A hearing for Mohamed is scheduled for June 29.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud man suspected of pointing gun at the head of another man