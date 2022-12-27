St. Cloud, Minnesota, woman sentenced to 21 months for violating no-contact order in Meeker County

Dec. 27—LITCHFIELD

— A 42-year-old St. Cloud woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for violating a no-contact order.

Brittney Ann Ursell was convicted in Meeker County District Court of violating a domestic-abuse-no-contact order. The sentence handed down Oct. 24 was a downward durational departure — meaning less time than guidelines would recommend — and will be served concurrently with two other cases as part of a plea agreement reached earlier in October.

According to the departure report filed by Judge Stephanie Beckman, Ursell was given a lesser sentence because she played a minor or passive role, the crime was less onerous than usual and the victim was also an aggressor in the incident.

Ursell was credited with 263 days served.

Ursell is also serving a 26-month sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee for a felony domestic assault conviction in Stearns County in February. She was also sentenced to 21 months on a Stearns County felony theft conviction on the same date.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Ursell's expected release date is April 17, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint in the Meeker County case, Ursell had been arrested for assault an October 2021 and was ordered by the court not to have any contact with the person, identified in court documents only as "Victim."

According to the complaint, a detective at the Meeker County Sheriff's Office discovered that Ursell had multiple contacts over the phone with the person in early February 2022, while she was in the county jail.

The detective reviewed jail call logs and text messages. He found Ursell had made three phone calls, in addition to a chain of more than 225 text messages during a time the no-contact order was in place.

According to the complaint, Ursell violated the order numerous times over an eight-day span.

The complaint noted two previous felony convictions for violating no-contact orders — one in Wright County on Sept. 17, 2018, and one in Stearns County on June 20, 2019.