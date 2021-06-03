St. Cloud police, BCA investigating 2 suspicious deaths

ST. CLOUD – The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating two suspicious deaths in as many days in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department tweeted Wednesday that officers were investigating a suspicious death inside an apartment in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman's body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for formal identification and autopsy.

At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a deceased woman on the edge of the road in the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South.

The area where the second body was found is on the far south side of town, just north of Interstate 94.

