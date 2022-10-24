Police arrest St. Cloud man suspected of shooting, killing woman in East Side parking lot

A St. Cloud man is in Benton County Jail following a shooting in which a 28-year-old woman was killed.

St. Cloud Police responded to a report of a shooting in a business parking lot in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue NE just before 7 a.m. Monday. Officers found the woman lying in the parking lot, where she died despite life-saving efforts.

An investigation led officers to suspect Michael Jordan Carpenter, 36, who knew the woman, the St. Cloud Police Department said in a press release. Police found him at a Sauk Rapids home at around 9:50 a.m. and found a handgun when he was arrested. Carpenter is being held on "charges related to homicide," according to St. Cloud police.

The woman's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Her identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers 1-800-255-1301.

Police informed the public earlier Monday morning that there was a police presence in the area of the shooting, but that the suspect was no longer in the area and there was no threat to the public at that time. Police cars were gathered in the parking lot of Dubow Textiles, and police tape blocked off a portion of the lot Monday morning.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension helped police process the scene.

