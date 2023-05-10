St. Cloud police officer accused of stealing and using dead person’s credit card, sheriff says

Deputies in Osceola County said a St. Could police officer has been arrested for credit card fraud.

Officials said the officer stole and used credit card information from a person who died.

Deputies said the officer gain access to the information when she arrived on the scene of a medical emergency.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is planning to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the arrest.

