St. Cloud police respond to deadly crash Friday morning

Police in St. Cloud are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning.

Officers said the crash happened on Old Canoe Creek Road near Zion Drive.

Police said Old Canoe Creek Road is completely blocked at the intersection, just south of Florida’s Turnpike.

Drives should use alternative routes and use extra caution in the area.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and what caused the crash.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

