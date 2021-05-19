St. Cloud police seek information on two multiple-person assaults

St. Cloud police are seeking the public's help in the investigation of two multiple-person fights Tuesday on the city's south side.

Officers responded to a large fight involving someone with a Taser about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue South.

Less than two hours later, officers responded to reports of multiple males fighting — possibly with one person having a knife — in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South.

Both incidents took place within a few blocks of the backyard where a St. Cloud officer was shot in the hand last June after an altercation with a suspect who fled from the officer.

According to news releases from St. Cloud Police Cmdr. Brett Mushatt, the fight on Sixth Avenue South started after a 19-year-old St. Cloud woman had attempted to hit two people with her car.

The woman reportedly exited her car and started to physically assault the victims in a parking lot.

The woman was arrested and two St. Cloud residents were cited and released for interfering and fighting with officers at the scene.

Multiple people were checked for minor injuries but no one was transported to the hospital and no officers were hurt.

Then about 1:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to Ninth Avenue South for a report of multiple males fighting, according to Mushatt.

Officers located a 20-year-old and 17-year-old who had been in the fight; both were transported to St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries.

Others involved in the fight have not been located.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or tricountycrimestoppers.org.