St. Cloud receives $750K from DOJ to hire 6 new police officers

The city of Saint Cloud is getting more money to hire new police officers.

The U.S. Department of Justice is awarding the police department $750,000.

It will be used to hire six additional officers.

Watch: Deputies search for man who tried to attack woman after forcing his way into her apartment

“Securing Department of Justice COPS grant funding is a significant win for our community,” said Police Chief Douglas Goerke. “These vital resources will enable us to enhance our law enforcement capabilities, bolster community policing initiatives, and foster a safer environment for all residents of St. Cloud.”

Those officers will support the department’s “Community Engagement Unit,” which puts officers at events or patrolling the lakefront.

Read: Here’s how you can check if you have unclaimed property in Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.