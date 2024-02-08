St. Cloud reopens mobile food pantry

The City of Saint Cloud awarded a grant of over $100,000 to the Osceola Council on Aging.

Officials said the money will be used to fund a mobile food pantry.

According to data from Osceola County, 22% of residents are experiencing food insecurity.

The food pantry is open again after it was closed during the pandemic.

Residents told Channel 9 that the pantry is a necessity to the community.

City officials said the food truck is open to anyone in St. Cloud who needs it.

More information on how to register for the mobile food pantry can be found here.

