St. Cloud residents can soon participate in citywide garage sale

Do you enjoy cruising through garage sales?

Mark your calendars, this county will be having a citywide garage sale.

The City of St. Cloud held a city council meeting on Jan. 11

During the meeting, the city council set a date for this year’s Citywide Garage Sales.

Residents of St. Cloud will be able to hold garage sales without obtaining a city permit.

The Citywide Garage Sale will be held on April 19-21 and Nov. 15-17.

