St. Cloud State wrestler charged with felony assault

A St. Cloud State University wrestler is facing a felony charge after allegedly repeatedly hitting another student and causing multiple fractures to the student's nasal bone and sinus walls.

Burnsville resident Ezayah M. Gomez Oropeza, 20, was charged with third-degree assault Thursday in Stearns County District Court in relation to the incident, which occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 18.

On Tuesday, police arrested Gomez Oropeza. University officials had previously tweeted they were aware of an off-campus incident and said the student allegedly involved in the incident had been suspended from the team.

The injured man's parents identified him as Chad Waldrop, 20, in a fundraising page and online petition demanding justice for their son.

According to court documents, a woman called 911 to report an unconscious man in the 700 block of Seventh Avenue S. Responding officers found blood on a door frame and Waldrop inside the home. He was bleeding heavily from multiple facial injuries and showing signs of having been unconscious.

Officers made contact with Oropeza Gomez and a woman walking near the area and Oropeza Gomez admitted he "knocked him out" after Waldrop yelled at them and "continued to come after them," documents state.

Officers briefly detained Oropeza Gomez but later released him pending further investigation.

Waldrop told police he returned home in the early morning hours and heard a woman screaming. When he asked if everything was OK, he was told to mind his own business so he turned around to go back inside and heard footsteps "charging towards him," court documents state.

A witness told police they saw Oropeza Gomez yelling at the woman and hitting a fence just before Waldrop appeared. Video obtained Tuesday shows Oropeza Gomez and the woman when Waldrop comes out of his residence.

The video shows Waldrop take about 10 steps when Oropeza Gomez "begins to sprint toward [Waldrop]" and while he was on the sidewalk, Oropeza Gomez "made contact with him, lifting him off the ground and tackling [Waldrop] to the ground," according to court documents.

Waldrop will likely have to undergo multiple reconstructive surgeries, documents state.

Gomez Oropeza's first court appearance was slated for Thursday morning.

