St. Cloud woman charged in Sunday bat attack

A St. Cloud woman was charged with assault after she allegedly hit several women with a baseball bat and ran over another woman's foot with a vehicle Sunday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court. The woman was also charged in another incident involving a baseball bat attack in March.

Elizabeth Lashawn Huggins, 32, is charged with two counts of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the Sunday incident. Huggins is charged with felony first-degree damage to property and a misdemeanor for driving a vehicle after her license was revoked in the March incident.

According to police, Waite Park Police officers responded to a reported altercation at a Waite Park parking lot shortly after midnight Sunday. Police found a woman on the ground near the parking lot entrance with a broken foot.

Two women told police they tried to break up a fight between two other women in the parking lot but were hit in the head numerous times with a baseball bat. One woman said Huggins ran over her foot with her vehicle as she left the area. One of the women who was hit with a bat in the head is pregnant and spoke to police at the hospital, where she was being monitored.

Two other witnesses told police they saw people fighting in the parking lot with a bat.

Police located and arrested Huggins Sunday evening. According to police, Huggins said when she and two other women began fighting she grabbed a bat from the trunk of her vehicle and hit two women in the shoulder, head and neck area.

According to the court record, St. Cloud police had previously found that Huggins was allegedly involved in an argument with one of the same women on March 12. When the woman tried to leave in her car Huggins intentionally drove her vehicle into the woman's car, followed her vehicle and struck her vehicle with a baseball bat in the presence of law enforcement, according to the criminal complaint.

Paint transfer marks on the woman's car were consistent with her claim. The estimated cost to repair her vehicle was over $3,300, according to police.

Huggins was booked in Stearns County Jail and had a court date for both incidents Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud woman accused in Sunday bat attack