St. Cloud woman charged with intentional murder of her infant

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud woman has been charged with the murder of her 3-month-old child, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Fardoussa Omar Abdillahi, 26, is charged with second-degree murder.

According to court documents, St. Cloud police were called to an apartment building located in the 2000 block of Maine Prairie Road in St. Cloud around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said Abdillahi called them and said she had killed the infant and put him in the dumpster behind the apartment and they had gone to the residence to try to locate the baby, the complaint said. When they could not find the child they called the police.

Officers found the child's body inside, knives and bedding inside the dumpster and Abdillahi was arrested, the complaint said. She lived alone with the child, according to the criminal complaint.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

Abdillahi's first court appearance was Tuesday.

