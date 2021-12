St. Cloud woman charged with murder of infant son whose body was found in dumpster

Dec. 1—ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud woman appeared Tuesday in Stearns County District Court for allegedly killing her child and throwing the body in a dumpster Sunday.

Fardoussa Omar Abdillahi, 26, is charged with felony second-degree murder after telling multiple witnesses and law enforcement that she stabbed her child to death. He would have been 4 months old next week.

District Judge Shan Wang set bail at $2,000,000 unconditional or $1,000,000 with conditions.

Her next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

According to the criminal complaint:

Law enforcement responded to an apartment building on the 2000 block of Maine Prairie Road after a 911 caller reported that a baby was missing and the mother was stating she had thrown the baby in a dumpster.

Abdillahi, who lived alone with her son, had allegedly told multiple people, including her mother, that she had killed her child and thrown him into a dumpster.

Witnesses told police they went looking for the child, and when they could not find him, they called police.

Abdillahi allegedly told law enforcement that she stabbed her son and put him a black plastic garbage bag. Law enforcement found the child within a dumpster behind Abdillahi's apartment building.

She told law enforcement during a mirandized interview that she had been experiencing headaches and was worried how she was going to get help for the child. She said she stabbed the child with a knife from the kitchen, and after disposing of the body, she called her mother to tell her what she had done.

A preliminary summary from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified sharp force injuries to the child's neck and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators from the St. Cloud Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension Crime Scene Team found multiple knives and bedding in the dumpster, and searches through witnesses' and Abdillahi's phones collaborated timelines of multiple calls made about the incident. Those items were sent to the BCA laboratory for further examination.