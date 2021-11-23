St. Cloud woman charged with smashing a glass over head of Red Carpet patron

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud woman has been charged with assault after allegedly smashing a glass over the head of a fellow bar patron at the Red Carpet on Saturday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Ashley Athena Oudomrak, 23, is charged with third-degree felony assault.

According to the complaint against her, police were called to the downtown St. Cloud nightclub where a woman who was bleeding from her forehead said she had been struck in the head with a glass by another woman.

The woman said there was no dispute or altercation before the assault, the complaint said.

A bouncer told police he saw a woman smash a glass over the head of another woman and police located Oudomrak outside of the bar. The victim identified her as the person who struck her with the glass, the complaint said.

Oudomrak told police the woman stood in front of her at the bar and would not let her walk by. She said she lashed out and knocked things off a bar top table and was being escorted out of the bar by the bouncer when she was struck in the head by another unknown female, the complaint said.

The woman Oudomrak allegedly assaulted had a 1 ½ inch cut to her forehead and received several stitches, the complaint said.

Oudomrak was taken to the Stearns County jail and her first court appearance was Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud woman charged with smashing a glass over Red Carpet patron