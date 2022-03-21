St. Cloud woman fatally shot in Minneapolis Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Cloud woman was shot to death in Minneapolis Friday morning, according to a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.

Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin, 30, died from a gunshot wound to chest. She was shot outside a residence around 7:30 a.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Austin was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where she died, according to the report.

Homicide is listed as the manner of death on the report and it is being investigated by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Times has reached out to Minneapolis Police for more information.

