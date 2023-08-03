St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to killing her 3-month-old child

Aug. 2—ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud woman who admitted to stabbing her infant to death in 2021 pleaded guilty to the crime on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in Stearns County Court.

Fardoussa Omar Abdillahi, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the child's death. Abdillahi will next be in court on Oct. 18 for a sentencing hearing.

Abdillahi's attorney, Kimberly Anne Stommes, has not responded to a St. Cloud LIVE request for comment.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, St. Cloud police officers went to an apartment building in the 2000 block of Maine Prairie Road after receiving a call reporting that a baby was missing and that the mother said she had thrown the baby in a dumpster. The mother, Abdillahi, lived alone with her child, who was under 4 months old at the time.

Officers searched the dumpster and found the infant's body, and Abdillahi was arrested.

Abdillahi told police that after giving birth to her child, she experienced headaches and feelings of worry and fear. She said she was upset that the child's father was denying the child was his.

Abdillahi admitted to stabbing her child with a knife from the kitchen and demonstrated that she cut the child across the throat. Abdillahi said that she put her child into a black bag with baby clothes and put the bag into a trash bin in her apartment before bringing the child out to the dumpster about 5 minutes later.

Abdillahi called her mother about 20 minutes later and told her what she had done, according to the complaint. A search by law enforcement of Abdillahi's cellphone corroborated the timeline of her calls to her mother, and consensual searches of witness phones corroborated the timeline of the reported concern for the baby. Investigators observed multiple knives and bedding in the dumpster.

A postmortem examination was performed by Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, which identified circumferential sharp-force injuries to the infant's neck. The manner of death was ruled homicide.