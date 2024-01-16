St. Cloud woman sentenced to federal prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A St. Cloud woman was handed a one-year prison sentence after taking part in the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a case which federal prosecutors said she rioted with a far-right militia.

Last April, Traci Isaacs, 54, pled guilty to destroying records about the riot, and while her attorneys sought a sentence of home confinement, on Friday a judge sentenced her to a year in prison followed by a year of supervised release, according to court filings. Isaacs was arrested in June 2022 along with her husband, Luis Hallon, who was sentenced to probation last year.

Federal prosecutors alleged Isaacs and several others were at the Capitol together with the Oath Keepers, a far-right organization with several members, including top leaders, either convicted or facing charges of seditious conspiracy. Federal prosecutors said Isaacs had an annual membership with the Oath Keepers and kept in touch with members traveling to Washington, D.C., ahead of the riot, which was sparked by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud during the 2020 election.

Photos posted to Isaacs’ social media showed her and Hallon present during the attack on the Capitol. The day after the riot, she appeared to indicate in a post that the insurrection should have gone further. Her photos and posts were later reported to the FBI by someone she knew, federal investigators said.

“It was glorious but kinda [expletive] up. We should have done this differently. We should have occupied the Capitol with demands,” Isaacs wrote in one post. Court filings indicate that Isaacs later deleted the posts along with text conversations with members of the Oath Keepers. She was convicted the crime of destroying those records of her activities.

Isaacs is one of more than 110 Floridians arrested for their role in the Capitol riot, many of whom are members of rightwing organizations like the Oath Keepers or the Proud Boys. Among those arrested was William Isaacs, her nephew, who was sentenced to five years probation for conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

On the day of their arrests, Isaacs and Hallon were joined by neighbor Leslie Gray, another member of the Oath Keepers who video-streamed live from inside the Capitol building, where she was seen calling law enforcement protecting the building traitors and labeling the riot a “revolution,” according to court records. Like the others, she was identified and arrested after her posts were reported to federal authorities.

In her plea for leniency before the court, Isaacs’ attorneys argued she had no plans to take part in the violence on Jan. 6, “[a]nd she was not a part of any nefarious plan associated with the Oath Keepers at large.”

They also said Isaacs acknowledged her participation in the riot was “unacceptable and wrong.”