A 26-year-old St. Cloud woman has been arrested after police officers went to check on her and her child Sunday and found the child dead.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension helped analyze the scene, and the 3-month-old child was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, a press release from the St. Cloud Police Department said. The woman was taken to Stearns County Jail to be held on possible charges related to second-degree murder, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back at sctimes.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud woman suspected in death of her child