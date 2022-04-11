ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud woman is suspected of pointing a gun at another woman, among other altercations, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court

Marbria Marshell Payton, 21, has been charged with second-degree assault.

On April 3, a police officer responded to a complaint about an assault on the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. A woman said another woman pointed a gun at her.

The woman said she and the other woman had argued at a gas station and that later, the other woman had thrown something at her car. Afterward, the two women arrived in the same place and the second woman pointed a gun at the first woman and said something like, "you're gonna lose your life over your boyfriend," the complaint said.

The woman making the complaint described the other woman's appearance, clothes and car. Officers identified the second woman as Payton, whom the first woman then identified in a photo lineup.

Payton has an omnibus hearing scheduled for May 12.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud woman suspected of pointing gun at another woman