St. Croix County carjacking attempt leads to gunfire, authorities say

Western Wisconsin authorities say they are investigating a Sunday night attempted carjacking in which the suspect fired a gun before fleeing into Minnesota.

Gunfire hit the car the suspect tried to steal, but the people inside were not injured, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the area of County Highway N and U.S. Highway 12 in Hudson Township just after 8:30 p.m. The victims reported they were driving on County Highway N when a black Lincoln sedan that had been parked on the side of the road pulled out in front of them, forcing them to stop, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims said someone wearing all black clothing and a partial face covering got out and pointed a gun at their car, the sheriff’s office said. As they drove around the Lincoln, the suspect fired and struck their vehicle.

The suspect followed the victims in the sedan for a while before turning onto westbound Interstate 94. Hudson police officers spotted the car, but couldn’t catch up to it, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on this incident or similar ones to call 715-381-4320.

