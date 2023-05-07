St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy shot, killed after responding to drunk driving incident

A St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in the Township of Glenwood after responding to a report of a potential drunk driver.

A St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in the Township of Glenwood after responding to a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

A release from the agency said that around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday the St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the drunk driving incident. Shortly after arrival, shots were fired and the deputy sustained a gunshot wound.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital where the deputy later died from the injuries. The DOJ said the individual who shot the deputy fled from the scene but was later found deceased in a wooded area with a gunshot wound.

The release did not mention if the deputy discharged their weapon, if the officer was alone or the names of any of the individuals involved.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and will be assisted by a handful of neighboring law enforcement agencies including the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. The DOJ also said that all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence to determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the St. Croix County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy shot and killed on drunk driver call