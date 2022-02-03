St. Croix County sheriff's office seeking public help in cold case

Feb. 2—St. Croix County and state authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a Jane Doe whose skull was found on Oct. 21, 2002 near the St. Croix River.

Authorities first believed the woman was of Asian descent, but investigative genetic genealogists with the DNA Doe Project have determined the woman was of Swedish descent, the St. Croix County sheriff's office said in a news release.

Authorities believe the woman's relatives may have emigrated to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The woman was likely between 35 and 50 years old and had widely spaced eyes, a flat face and pronounced forehead. Authorities say her skull may have been left at the site within a year of its discovery in 2002.

Members of the public who have information about anyone who matches the Jane Doe's description and who disappeared before October 2002 should contact sheriff's office Investigator James Haefner via email at james.haefner@sccwi.gov or at 715-381-4325. Potential family members may be needed to confirm her identity by providing a DNA sample, the sheriff's office said.

The DNA Doe Project is a volunteer nonprofit that works to identify John and Jane Does and return them to their families.