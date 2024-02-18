St Davids rugby match for two fishermen who drowned at sea

RNLI teams conduct a minutes silence in honour of the victims of the Harvester tragedy

Two RNLI rescue teams paid tribute to a father and son who drowned at sea, before a rugby match in their memory.

On 28 April 2016, Gareth and Daniel Willington died when their boat the Harvester sank off St Davids Head.

St Davids' and Angle's RNLI crews met at Martins Haven in Pembrokeshire and threw a rugby ball to honour the men.

They held a minute's silence at the location the boat sunk, before delivering the match ball for the Willington Slate Trophy memorial match.

St Davids RFC beating Pembroke RFC 31-24 in the match that raised money for the RNLI.

The two fishermen went missing and went overboard on 28 April 2016 while lobster pots were being thrown into the sea.

A report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said Daniel Willington may have become entangled in ropes on the deck.

His father may have tried to help him before both men went into the water "in quick succession", it said.

The boat, which operated out of Milford Haven, smashed into rocks and broke up when it ran aground at about 14:25 BST.

Darrell Willington, Gareth's brother, was given the rugby ball from Coxswain Will Chant

The match between Pembroke RFC and St Davids RFC raised money for the Fisherman's Mission and the RNLI for their part in the rescue mission