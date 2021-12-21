St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities to launch transitional housing, rapid rehousing program

Dec. 21—NEW ALBANY — A local nonprofit has received funding to begin a transitional house and rapid rehousing program for community members who have faced domestic violence.

St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities, located on Market Street in New Albany, already serves homeless women and children affected by domestic violence in its emergency shelter program, but a $133,000 grant from the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA) will allow the organization to take its services to another level.

The funding is immediate, and it is a one-year renewable grant. St. Elizabeth already has the space for its transitional house, which will be located on its campus near its emergency shelter.

The program is expected to begin in January, and it will serve women and children who have experienced domestic violence and homelessness, whether they are staying at the transitional house or receiving rental assistance for rapid rehousing.

Erin Goodlett, social services director at St. Elizabeth, said domestic violence "has become unfortunately more prevalent in our community." In 2020, 43% of people who went through the organization's emergency shelter program reported that domestic violence was a major factor facing homelessness.

"We've noticed an increase in domestic violence for some years now, and it really became obvious in 2020 that there was a need for some more services for those who have experienced domestic violence," she said. "The Center for Women and Families have an amazing crisis shelter, and they do that really well, but we got a lot calls from those who are very much impacted and experiencing homelessness after their crisis has subsided."

The program will help individuals who have "stabilized their crisis," and they may have already been through a crisis center or received help from other community partners, according to Goodlett. Clients will receive trauma-informed care and intensive care management.

Story continues

It will help fill the gaps domestic violence survivors may be facing after they have gone through a crisis shelter, she said. The program will include support from both the Center for Women and Families and the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana.

"A lot of times after they've gone through that crisis shelter or some of that crisis has subsided, they're still left with pieces that need to be put back in place from what they've experienced," Goodlett said. "It could have been financial abuse, they could have been isolated from their family or friends, so they just need more time to put things back in place so they can become stable."

The rapid rehousing funds could pay for a client's deposit or a few months of rent, Goodlett said. The transitional house might help those who need additional support such as case management. The programs will serve individuals over a two-year period.

St. Elizabeth Agency Director Mark Casper said he is "excited we're able to meet this unmet need in the community and look forward to serving those in need starting in January."

"In some regards, we've already been serving them, but now this funding allows us some other options, some other tools that we can use, and we're excited that we're partnering with the Center for Women and Families and the Homeless Coalition to make it a turnkey program," he said.