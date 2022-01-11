St. Elmo shrimp cocktails at national championship cause media lose their minds. 'OH MY GOD.'
Media members were in for a treat during halftime of the national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium — world-famous shrimp cocktails from St. Elmo Steakhouse.
They promptly lost their minds.
someone just said there's St. Elmo's shrimp cocktails in the press box at halftime and OH MY GOD
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 11, 2022
Shrimp cocktail from @stelmo is being served in the press box at halftime. And some unsuspecting scribe is about to discover the joy of writing running copy while a hole is being burned right through the top of his or her head.
— Malcolm Moran (@malcolm_moran) January 11, 2022
The get-off from sportswriters when they announced there’s St Elmo’s shrimp cocktail in the press box rivals anything we’ve seen from Will Anderson tonight pic.twitter.com/myIKoEU6ga
— Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) January 11, 2022
They just delivered St. Elmo’s famous shrimp cocktail to the press box. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/lkcwOfzdw6
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 11, 2022
Live from the @CFBPlayoff press box. St Elmo’s world famous shrimp cocktail … “The ocean called, they’re running out of shrimp” pic.twitter.com/9pRK5dchAj
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 11, 2022
Lot of tears in the #CFBPlayoff press box right now. No, not because of the game. They have St. Elmo's cocktail sauce on the shrimp. pic.twitter.com/UMmJ2pDyC7
— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) January 11, 2022
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: St. Elmo shrimp cocktails in press box at national championship game