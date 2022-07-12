St. Francis man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for fatal hammer attack, stabbing during break-in

Jul. 12—PIERRE — A St. Francis man will spend the next 40 years in federal prison after murdering a victim and beating another during a home break-in his hometown.

Isaiah Young, 23, of St. Francis, was convicted of one count of second-degree murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. On July 5, he was sentenced by a federal judge in Pierre to serve 40 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release and a special assessment of $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The sentencing stems from the early hours of Jan. 24, 2021, when Young broke into a St. Francis home with the intent to commit larceny. While in the home, he entered an occupied bedroom and turned on a light, which awoke a man and woman who were sleeping. Young used a hammer to assault the victims, repeatedly striking them in the head and face. He then used a knife to stab both victims repeatedly.

The woman suffered fatal injuries in the attack, but the man was hospitalized and survived.

After an investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, Young was indicted on the two charges by a federal grand jury in February 2021. He pleaded guilty on March 22, 2022.

Following his sentencing, Young was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.