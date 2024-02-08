St. Francis pastor to undergo safety assessment while continuing in active ministry

Feb. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — Attendees at a listening session expressed grief, loss and anger to Diocese of Gaylord leadership following release, last month, of a state Attorney General's report on clergy sex abuse and misconduct allegations.

Of particular concern, some attendees said, is Bishop Jeffrey Walsh's decision to keep the Rev. Donald Geyman in active ministry at St. Francis Catholic Church while he undergoes a safety assessment.

"It was a very emotional meeting with palpable grief, loss and anger," said Toni Stanfield, a lifelong Catholic and St. Francis parishioner who said Walsh's decision contributed to one of her own — to stop attending Mass.

"In any other organization, he would have been removed," Stanfield said. "There's no way I'm going to go there, watching him give communion."

The Diocese on Sunday held a listening session at Immaculate Conception Elementary School, where about 120 people, many of them parishioners, attended to express opinions about the church's handling of clergy sexual abuse allegations, some recent, some decades old.

Geyman, 58, is accused in the AG's report of repeatedly sexting a woman who'd gone to him for pastoral counseling.

On Wednesday, Geyman said he did not attend the listening session, as there'd been a death in his family of a close family member. He declined further comment and referred a reporter's questions to the Diocese.

Reached Wednesday, Walsh said it is important for the church to create an environment where people could express themselves freely.

"I felt it was essential that the faithful be heard as it helps me discern the impact of the report," the bishop said.

Martin Dubravec said he, too, attended the listening session and, while the Diocese response to the AG's report has not kept him from worship, he said he felt disappointed and angry.

"At best, it's tone-deaf," Dubravec said. "I think they should clean house of anybody aiding or abetting these clergy — up to and including the office of the bishop."

Dubravec questioned the transparency of a decision-making process that allows Geyman to continue in active ministry and said he felt compassion for parents with children enrolled in area Catholic schools. Another attendee, a father of two teenage boys at St. Francis, said the report made its way quickly around the high school, and that students knew frank and specific details about the allegations.

The father, who declined to be named to protect his family's privacy, said explaining these issues to younger children seems unfathomable.

"I just think, respectfully, we should take a pause and remove him until the assessment is finished," the father said.

Walsh said he appreciated how difficult it is for parents to deal with the reality of the clergy sexual abuse scandal and other moral failings of the clergy.

He advised parents to read the AG report, read resources available on the Diocese website, including Faith magazine, and to use age-appropriate materials when speaking with their children.

"In the case of Father Geyman, parents can assure their children that a serious assessment of what led to his moral failures will take place, and a safety plan will be developed to help Father Geyman exercise his priestly ministry with renewed zeal."

The AG's report, released Jan. 8, compiled information from a tipline, victim interviews, police investigations, open-source media, paper and electronic documents seized in a search of the Diocese of Gaylord and provided voluntarily, of allegations of sexual abuse, assault or misconduct by current or former clergy between 1950 and 2023.

(The Diocese of Gaylord was established in 1971, although allegations from the Diocese geographical area between 1950 and 1971 also were included, the AG said.)

AG investigators received 184 referrals, the vast majority of which did not result in criminal charges — either because the accused perpetrator had died, the statute of limitations expired, the conduct did not violate the law or the person reporting the abuse did not want to pursue charges.

The AG, in its report, included a list of 28 clergy with ties to the Diocese where there were allegations of sexual misconduct, including three active clergy — the Rev. Raymond C. Cotter, the Rev. James K. Gardiner and Geyman.

Cotter was accused of fathering a child with a woman who, in 1992, had gone to him for marriage counseling.

Her marriage ended, the AG report states, she sued the church for child support, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress and the lawsuit was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.

Gardiner in 1997 was investigated by a Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office sergeant after an unnamed Munson Hospital patient said he was the victim of unwanted sexual touching by Gardiner.

The man, according to the AG's report, said he'd contacted Gardiner, then a pastor at St. Francis, for help with suicidal thoughts, that Gardiner came to his apartment and offered to give him a back rub which escalated to oral sex.

The man told officers he was too shocked to say anything at the time, although he later confronted Gardiner, stating the sex was not consensual and that memories of the encounter tormented him later in life.

Geyman was ordained in Gaylord in 1996 and, at prior postings, was credited with having a welcoming nature and a keen sense of mission — in East Tawas, for example, he assisted with a capital campaign that enlarged and renovated a church there, according to information posted on the parish's website. Geyman's name was included in the AG report after women came forward separately in 2012 and 2021 to report misconduct allegations.

In 2012, the AG report states, a St. Patrick's parishioner said Geyman approached her at a conference, put his hand on her thigh and whispered in her ear, making her uncomfortable enough to report the encounter to then-Bishop Bernard Hebda.

Hebda asked a retired Michigan State Police trooper to investigate and, when interviewed, Geyman, according to the report, said he did not recall the incident.

This same woman said Geyman sent a message on social media suggesting the two meet up after a social event. Geyman denied this and investigators were never able to locate a copy of the message.

In 2021, an unnamed witness told Diocese staff that a woman who'd received pastoral counseling from Geyman was the recipient of multiple text messages asking her to send photos of a sexual nature.

The Diocese passed this allegation on to the AG's office, the report states, investigators then contacted the witness and received an email containing 63 photographs of text messages that the witness said were exchanged between the woman and "Fr. Don."

Some messages the AG report said were sent by Geyman stated, "Just a little something something ... cleavage," "What ya wearing?" and "OK just send me a picture that's a little naughty," among other communications.

The AG found no criminal culpability, the Diocese conducted an internal investigation, with Walsh later announcing his decision to have Geyman undergo an assessment and remain in active ministry.

Walsh said he has since had extensive conversations with Geyman, which, for him, added clarity to the information in the AG's report.

No one is perfect, Walsh said. "God's mercy is always in the mix, as is God's justice," and decisions on Cotter, Gardiner and Geyman reflected what the bishop said is his best effort to apply them both.

Stanfield, a psychologist with an active practice, said she gave the bishop's description of his decision-making some thought, and does not agree.

"This is not a mercy issue," Stanfield said Monday. "This is a justice issue. Mercy takes care of the individual, but justice looks at the way the system keeps hurting people.

"We need justice."