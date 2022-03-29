St. Francis police are asking for the public's help to find a robbery suspect

St. Francis Police are seeking information after a bank robbery at 3545 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. on March 28. The suspect fled north on foot.

A St. Francis bank was robbed March 28 and the suspect is at large.

At 9:06 a.m., March 28, St. Francis Police responded to PNC Bank, 3545 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Authorities said a lone individual entered the bank and demanded money at a teller window.

No weapon was shown but one was implied, Capt. Timothy Blunt said.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the individual fled north on foot, police said.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build.

The suspect was wearing a gray hooded jacket with two large pockets on the front, a black knit winter cap, black neoprene face mask, dark colored pants, gray tennis shoes and gray gloves.

St. Francis Police are following leads and ask anyone with information to contact them at 414-481-2232. Callers can remain anonymous.

Contact Erik S. Hanley at (262) 875-9467 or erik.hanley@jrn.com. Like his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter at @ES_Hanley.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: PNC Bank robbed in St. Francis; police seeking at-large suspect